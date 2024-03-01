Ventas’ (VTR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.54.

VTR stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ventas by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ventas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 745,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

