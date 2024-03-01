Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLTO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.67.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veralto by 2,510.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161,115 shares during the period.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

