Verasity Hits 1-Day Volume of $43.46 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $98.12 million and approximately $43.46 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004045 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

