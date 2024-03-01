Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

