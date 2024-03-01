Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

VRRM stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $50,000.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

