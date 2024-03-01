Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VERX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vertex has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.65, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,350,717.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,272 shares of company stock worth $4,996,570. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vertex by 267.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

