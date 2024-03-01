VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $49.65 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.1988 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

