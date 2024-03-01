Vinva Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $246,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

