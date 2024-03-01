Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 25,004 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 90.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $976,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,563,000 after acquiring an additional 197,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.2 %

LW opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.93.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.