Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $254,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.