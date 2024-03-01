Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Vita Coco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vita Coco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.02.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $113,931,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 55,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

