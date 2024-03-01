Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.23. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

