Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

WBA stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

