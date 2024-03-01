Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer to $67.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $61.67 to $63.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.03.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. Walmart has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $473.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 663 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 694,139,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 694,139,220 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,949,694 shares of company stock worth $2,095,549,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.