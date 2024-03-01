Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.