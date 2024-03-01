Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $41,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WCN opened at $166.43 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

