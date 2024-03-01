Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Director Sells C$152,589.90 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Director Andrea Elisabeth Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.17, for a total transaction of C$152,589.90.

WCN stock opened at C$225.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$208.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$194.34. The company has a market cap of C$58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$174.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$192.10.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

