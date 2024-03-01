Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Director Sells C$152,589.90 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Elisabeth Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.17, for a total transaction of C$152,589.90.
Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5 %
WCN stock opened at C$225.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$208.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$194.34. The company has a market cap of C$58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$174.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.95.
Waste Connections Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.44%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
