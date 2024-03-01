Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $338.63

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $338.63 and last traded at $338.63, with a volume of 51279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,163,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $965,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

