Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 47,237 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 208.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,237 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

EPD stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

