Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 38.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,762 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 54.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after buying an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

