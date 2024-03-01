Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 3,182 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

