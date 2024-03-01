Waverly Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

