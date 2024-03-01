Waverly Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5,244.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.