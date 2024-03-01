Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $253.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

