Waverly Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 320,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 71,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.