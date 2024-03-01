Waverly Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

