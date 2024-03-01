Waverly Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,000,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after buying an additional 524,505 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,559,000 after acquiring an additional 588,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 180,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

