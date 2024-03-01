Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.83, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,480. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.