Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $55.34 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

