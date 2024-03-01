Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.93 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
