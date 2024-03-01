Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

