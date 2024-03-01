Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 3,921 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.