Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 8,463 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of United Community Banks worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 77.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth $5,501,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

