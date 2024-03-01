Waverly Advisors LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.09, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $389,654.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.