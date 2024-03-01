WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WEC opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.