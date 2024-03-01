Wedbush Boosts ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target to $20.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.00. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $339,288. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

