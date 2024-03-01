Wedbush Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $35.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,059,000 after buying an additional 818,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after buying an additional 1,872,606 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

