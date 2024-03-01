Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $165,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

