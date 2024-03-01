Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RF. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,379,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after buying an additional 3,651,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,804,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

