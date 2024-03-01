Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UWM in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. UWM has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UWM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UWM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in UWM by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

