Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $36.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Frontdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Frontdoor by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

