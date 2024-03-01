Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $36.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of FTDR stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $38.97.
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
