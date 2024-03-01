Werner Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

