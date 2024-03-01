Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.61

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 116183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

