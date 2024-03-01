WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.
WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on WHF. Raymond James reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.
