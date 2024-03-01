William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,993.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.26. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $173.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,587 shares of company stock worth $4,073,941. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

