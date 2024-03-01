Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Winpak Trading Down 6.0 %

WPK opened at C$40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.17. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$36.95 and a 52-week high of C$46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Winpak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPK shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Winpak

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.