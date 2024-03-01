Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their sell rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $190.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,364 shares of company stock valued at $106,045,794 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Workday by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Workday by 4,270.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.