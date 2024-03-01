Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Workday stock opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.42 and its 200-day moving average is $253.89. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,364 shares of company stock valued at $106,045,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

