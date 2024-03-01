WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%.
Shares of WSP stock opened at C$215.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$195.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$190.92. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$164.32 and a 12 month high of C$217.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
