WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$215.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$195.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$190.92. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$164.32 and a 12 month high of C$217.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$220.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.