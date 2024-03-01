Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

WYNN opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

